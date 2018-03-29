Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CXO shares. Bank of America upgraded Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Group set a $187.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $167.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KLR Group cut Concho Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.90.

Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE CXO) opened at $143.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.51. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $106.73 and a 12 month high of $162.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23,403.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $780.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP E Joseph Wright sold 83,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.27, for a total transaction of $12,418,946.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,614,666.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $5,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 737,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,303,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,759 shares of company stock valued at $18,948,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s four operating areas include the Northern Delaware Basin, the Southern Delaware Basin, the Midland Basin and the New Mexico Shelf.

