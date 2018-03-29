ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CFMS. BTIG Research upgraded ConforMIS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ConforMIS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConforMIS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on ConforMIS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on ConforMIS in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.29.

ConforMIS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.43. 11,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,204. ConforMIS has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.96, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 85.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. research analysts predict that ConforMIS will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ConforMIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 120,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 36,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 331.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 87,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company uses its iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants, which are individually sized and shaped, to fit each patient’s anatomy. The Company’s iFit technology platform is applicable to various joints.

