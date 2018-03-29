Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Conn's earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.5356028134742 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

CONN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Conn's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Conn's in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn's from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on Conn's from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Conn's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Conn's (CONN) opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Conn's has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $999.15, a P/E ratio of 294.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.79.

About Conn's

Conn’s, Inc is a specialty retailer that offers a selection of consumer goods and related services in addition to a credit solution for its core credit constrained consumers. The Company operates through two segments: retail and credit. The Retail segment includes product categories, such as furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom; home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges; Consumer electronics, including liquid-crystal-display (LED), organic LED (OLED), Ultra high definition (HD) and Internet-ready televisions, and home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

