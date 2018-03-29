ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 17,740 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Howard Weil downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “focus list” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE COP) traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.07. 5,309,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,345,135. The company has a market capitalization of $69,464.54, a PE ratio of -118.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $42.26 and a 52 week high of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -228.00%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

