ConocoPhillips (COP) versus Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Critical Comparison

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

71.2% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ConocoPhillips and Occidental Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips $32.58 billion 2.13 -$855.00 million ($0.50) -118.28 Occidental Petroleum $13.27 billion 3.75 $1.31 billion $1.71 38.05

Occidental Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ConocoPhillips. ConocoPhillips is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Occidental Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ConocoPhillips and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips -2.04% 2.81% 1.14% Occidental Petroleum 9.88% 3.29% 1.63%

Volatility and Risk

ConocoPhillips has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ConocoPhillips and Occidental Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 0 6 14 0 2.70 Occidental Petroleum 1 13 4 0 2.17

ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus target price of $58.53, indicating a potential downside of 1.16%. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus target price of $71.53, indicating a potential upside of 9.66%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than ConocoPhillips.

Dividends

ConocoPhillips pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Occidental Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. ConocoPhillips pays out -228.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Occidental Petroleum pays out 180.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Occidental Petroleum has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Occidental Petroleum is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats ConocoPhillips on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International. The Alaska segment explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, natural gas and LNG. The Lower 48 segment consists of operations located in the United States Lower 48 states and the Gulf of Mexico. Its Canadian operations consists of oil sands developments in the Athabasca Region of northeastern Alberta. The Europe and North Africa segment consists of operations and exploration activities in Norway, the United Kingdom and Libya. The Asia Pacific and Middle East segment has exploration and production operations in China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; operates a crude oil export terminal; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.