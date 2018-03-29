Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Director Wilmer F. Pergande Sells 1,228 Shares

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 1,228 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $17,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.55. 89,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,570. The stock has a market cap of $212.98, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 80.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,355,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 454,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 109,327 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 37.5% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 395,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 107,871 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 804,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on Consolidated Water and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants (that utilize reverse osmosis technology) and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or non-existent. The Company operates in three segments: retail water operations, bulk water operations and services operations.

