Analyzing American States Water (AWR) and Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ: CWCO) and American States Water (NYSE:AWR) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

51.7% of Consolidated Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of American States Water shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Consolidated Water shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of American States Water shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Consolidated Water and American States Water, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Water 0 0 1 0 3.00 American States Water 1 1 0 0 1.50

Consolidated Water currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.24%. American States Water has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.64%. Given Consolidated Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Consolidated Water is more favorable than American States Water.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Consolidated Water and American States Water’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Water $62.31 million 3.48 $6.14 million $0.42 34.52 American States Water $440.60 million 4.43 $69.36 million $1.88 28.26

American States Water has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Water. American States Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consolidated Water, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Consolidated Water pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. American States Water pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Consolidated Water pays out 81.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American States Water pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American States Water has raised its dividend for 63 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Consolidated Water has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American States Water has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Water and American States Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Water 9.87% 5.36% 5.03% American States Water 15.74% 13.50% 4.77%

Summary

American States Water beats Consolidated Water on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants (that utilize reverse osmosis technology) and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or non-existent. The Company operates in three segments: retail water operations, bulk water operations and services operations. The retail water operations segment produces and supplies water to end users, including residential, commercial and government customers. The bulk water operations segment produces potable water from seawater and sells this water to governments and private customers. The services operations segment provides engineering and management services, including designing and constructing desalination plants, and managing and operating plants owned by affiliated companies. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, it provides various services to its customers in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands and Indonesia.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity. As of February 26, 2018, it provided water service to approximately 259,000 customers located throughout 10 counties in Northern, Coastal, and Southern California; and distributed electricity to 24,000 customers in the City of Big Bear and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. The company also provides water and/or wastewater services, including the operation, maintenance, and construction of facilities at the water and/or wastewater systems at various military installations. American States Water Company was founded in 1929 and is based in San Dimas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.