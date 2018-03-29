Constellation Brands (STZ) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.40-9.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.60.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) opened at $220.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42,538.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.14. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $160.53 and a 1-year high of $231.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 5th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.34.

In other news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,005 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $441,942.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,531.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

