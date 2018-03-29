Continental Resources (CLR) Given a $68.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) has been given a $68.00 price target by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLR. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.57 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.80. 1,225,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $29.08 and a 52-week high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $21,484.86, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm bought 31,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $560,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 156,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,846,156. Company insiders own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,294 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,956 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/continental-resources-clr-given-a-68-00-price-target-by-stifel-nicolaus-analysts.html.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.