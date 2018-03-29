Contrasting Aegon (AEG) & Donegal Group (DGICA)

Aegon (NYSE: AEG) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Aegon has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donegal Group has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aegon and Donegal Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aegon $37.24 billion 0.37 $2.67 billion $1.28 5.27 Donegal Group $739.03 million 0.60 $7.11 million $0.26 60.46

Aegon has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group. Aegon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Donegal Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Aegon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Donegal Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Donegal Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aegon and Donegal Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aegon 7.24% 6.59% 0.40% Donegal Group 0.96% 1.82% 0.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aegon and Donegal Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aegon 0 2 0 0 2.00 Donegal Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aegon currently has a consensus target price of $4.60, indicating a potential downside of 31.85%. Donegal Group has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.87%. Given Donegal Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Donegal Group is more favorable than Aegon.

Dividends

Aegon pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Aegon pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Donegal Group pays out 215.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Aegon has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Aegon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Aegon beats Donegal Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides investment and retirement products and services, such as variable and fixed annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; individual and group pensions sponsored by or obtained through an employer; and mortgages, as well as banking products, including saving deposits. In addition, it offers general insurance products consisting of automotive, liability, disability, household insurance, and fire protection. The company markets its products through brokerage, partner, institutional/worksite, and wholesale distribution channels. It has operations in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil; the Netherlands; the United Kingdom; the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Turkey, Ukraine, Spain, Portugal, and France; and Asia. Aegon N.V. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc. (DGI) is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries offer personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance. The Company offered its insurance business to various businesses and individuals in 21 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England and Southern states, as of December 31, 2016. It has four segments: investment function, personal lines of insurance, commercial lines of insurance and investment in Donegal Financial Services Corporation (DFSC). Its insurance operations include two segments: personal lines of insurance and commercial lines of insurance. The personal lines of insurance, which its insurance subsidiaries write consists of private passenger automobile and homeowners insurance. The commercial lines of insurance, which its insurance subsidiaries write consists of commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril and workers’ compensation insurance. It holds interests in DFSC, which is a unitary savings and loan holding company.

