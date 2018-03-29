Contrasting Capstone Mining (CSFFF) and Its Competitors

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS: CSFFF) is one of 138 public companies in the “METALS-NON FERR” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Capstone Mining to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstone Mining and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Mining $541.90 million $55.20 million 6.57 Capstone Mining Competitors $5.77 billion $442.89 million -8.76

Capstone Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Mining. Capstone Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of shares of all “METALS-NON FERR” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of shares of all “METALS-NON FERR” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Mining 10.20% 0.37% 0.23% Capstone Mining Competitors -153.78% -11.24% 0.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capstone Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Capstone Mining Competitors 1028 3517 3720 164 2.36

As a group, “METALS-NON FERR” companies have a potential upside of 17.84%. Given Capstone Mining’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capstone Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Capstone Mining has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Mining’s competitors have a beta of 2.90, suggesting that their average stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capstone Mining competitors beat Capstone Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. It explores for copper, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Pinto Valley Mine, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin Mine, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico; the Kutcho Project, a copper-zinc project located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Minto Mine, an open pit and underground copper mine located in Yukon, Canada. It also holds a 70% interest in the Santo Domingo copper-iron project located in Chile. Capstone Mining Corp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

