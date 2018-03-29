Contrasting Gaia (GAIA) and WWE (WWE)

Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) and WWE (NYSE:WWE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Gaia alerts:

This table compares Gaia and WWE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaia -82.26% -28.29% -24.84% WWE 4.07% 20.50% 8.30%

Dividends

WWE pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Gaia does not pay a dividend. WWE pays out 117.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gaia and WWE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaia 0 0 3 0 3.00 WWE 0 2 9 0 2.82

Gaia presently has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 37.57%. WWE has a consensus target price of $38.88, indicating a potential upside of 7.63%. Given Gaia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gaia is more favorable than WWE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Gaia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of WWE shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.4% of Gaia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.1% of WWE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Gaia has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WWE has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gaia and WWE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaia $28.29 million 8.46 -$23.27 million ($1.54) -10.23 WWE $801.00 million 3.48 $32.64 million $0.41 88.10

WWE has higher revenue and earnings than Gaia. Gaia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WWE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WWE beats Gaia on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc., formerly Gaiam, Inc., is engaged in providing global digital video subscription service. The Company is a global digital video streaming service and online community delivering curated media to its subscribers in over 120 countries. It provides its members access to approximately 7,000 video titles. Its video content is available to its subscribers through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. In addition to streaming, the Company’s subscribers can download its video content to their devices, so they can view its content without being actively connected to the Internet. Through the Gaia service, the Company’s subscribers have access to a library of inspiring films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. The Company has also created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. The Company also operates a digital versatile disc (DVD) subscription club.

WWE Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments. It operates WWE Network, a live streaming network that offers pay-per-view events, original programming, and video-on-demand library; and produces television programming, reality shows, and other programming, as well as produces content via home entertainment platforms, including DVD, Blu-Ray, subscription, and transactional on-demand outlets. The company also offers broadband and mobile content through its Websites and third party Websites; produces live events; and licenses various WWE themed products, such as video games, toys, apparel, books, and music. In addition, it designs, sources, markets, and distributes various WWE-branded products, such as T-shirts, belts, caps, and other novelty items; operates WWEShop, an e-commerce storefront; and WWE Studios that produces and distributes filmed entertainment content, such as movies for theatrical, home entertainment, and/or television release. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.