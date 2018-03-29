Analyzing Carnival (NYSE:CUK) & Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ: GDEN) and Carnival (NYSE:CUK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Carnival’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Entertainment 0.43% 1.86% 0.70% Carnival 14.73% 11.97% 7.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Golden Entertainment and Carnival, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Entertainment 0 1 3 0 2.75 Carnival 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.67%. Given Golden Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than Carnival.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Carnival’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Entertainment $509.81 million 1.25 $2.17 million $0.13 178.69 Carnival $17.51 billion 0.78 $2.61 billion $3.65 17.95

Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Entertainment. Carnival is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Golden Entertainment has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carnival has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Carnival pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Golden Entertainment does not pay a dividend. Carnival pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carnival has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.1% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Carnival shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.0% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Carnival shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carnival beats Golden Entertainment on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a group of gaming companies. The Company focuses on distributed gaming, including tavern gaming, and casino and resort operations. It operates through two segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. Its Distributed Gaming segment involves the installation, maintenance and operation of gaming and amusement devices in certain strategic, high-traffic, non-casino locations (such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, saloons and liquor stores) in Nevada and Montana, and the operation of traditional, branded taverns targeting local patrons, primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area. As of October 23, 2017, its distributed gaming operations consisted of approximately 16,000 gaming devices in approximately 960 locations. Its Casinos segment consists of the Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Flintstone, Maryland and three casinos in Pahrump, Nevada: Pahrump Nugget Hotel Casino, Gold Town Casino and Lakeside Casino & RV Park.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc is a leisure travel company. The Company’s segments include North America, and Europe, Australia & Asia (EAA). Its North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises (Princess), Holland America Line and Seabourn. Its EAA segment includes Costa Cruises (Costa), AIDA Cruises (AIDA), P&O Cruises (the United Kingdom), P&O Cruises (Australia) and Cunard. It also includes Cruise Support segment, which represents its portfolio of port destinations and private islands. In addition to its cruise operations, it owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, a tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Its tour company owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars and motorcoaches. Its Carnival Cruise Line offers cruises generally from 3 to 8 days with almost all of its ships departing from 16 convenient United States home ports located along the East, Gulf and West coasts, Puerto Rico and Hawaii, as of November 30, 2016.

