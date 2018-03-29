Contrasting KVH Industries (KVHI) and Its Peers

KVH Industries (NASDAQ: KVHI) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “TELECOMM EQUIP” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare KVH Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KVH Industries and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KVH Industries $160.09 million -$11.03 million -15.45 KVH Industries Competitors $2.14 billion $30.90 million 28.41

KVH Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than KVH Industries. KVH Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

KVH Industries has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KVH Industries’ competitors have a beta of 1.72, suggesting that their average share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KVH Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KVH Industries -6.89% -1.25% -0.67% KVH Industries Competitors -74.27% -7.46% -3.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KVH Industries and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KVH Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 KVH Industries Competitors 602 2831 4415 211 2.53

KVH Industries currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.38%. As a group, “TELECOMM EQUIP” companies have a potential upside of 11.35%. Given KVH Industries’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KVH Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.9% of KVH Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “TELECOMM EQUIP” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of KVH Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “TELECOMM EQUIP” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KVH Industries competitors beat KVH Industries on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. It also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, and news and radio content services. In addition, the company provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets comprising precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, it offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; maritime e-learning content and related services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, and distributors; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

