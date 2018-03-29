Reviewing NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) and Dixie Group (DXYN)

Dixie Group (NASDAQ: DXYN) and NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Dixie Group alerts:

Dixie Group has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NACCO Industries has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Dixie Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of NACCO Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Dixie Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of NACCO Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dixie Group and NACCO Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dixie Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NACCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

NACCO Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Dixie Group does not pay a dividend. NACCO Industries pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Dixie Group and NACCO Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dixie Group -2.32% -1.35% -0.40% NACCO Industries 7.62% 9.15% 4.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dixie Group and NACCO Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dixie Group $412.46 million 0.11 -$9.55 million ($0.60) -4.80 NACCO Industries $104.78 million 2.29 $30.33 million $4.42 7.92

NACCO Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dixie Group. Dixie Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NACCO Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NACCO Industries beats Dixie Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc. is engaged in marketing, manufacturing and selling of carpet and rugs. The Company offers its products to various residential and commercial customers through its various sales forces and brands. The Company operates through the carpet and rug manufacturing segment. The Company also provides carpet and yarn related services to other manufacturers. The Company’s brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, Atlas Carpet Mills, Masland Contract and Masland Hospitality. Dixie International sells its brands outside of the North American market. Fabrica markets and manufactures various residential carpet and custom rugs. Masland Contract markets and manufactures broadloom and modular carpet tile for the specified commercial marketplace. Masland Residential markets and manufactures design-driven specialty carpets and rugs for the residential marketplace. Dixie Home markets a range of tufted broadloom residential and commercial carpets.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc. is a holding company. The Company’s principal business includes mining. The Company operates through the NACoal segment. The Company’s subsidiary includes The North American Coal Corporation (NACoal). The Company’s NACoal segment mines coal for use in power generation and provides mining services for other natural resources companies. Coal is surface mined from NACoal’s mines in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana and the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. NACoal’s operating coal mining subsidiaries include Bisti Fuels Company, LLC (Bisti), Caddo Creek Resources Company, LLC (Caddo Creek), Camino Real Fuels, LLC (Camino Real), The Coteau Properties Company (Coteau), Coyote Creek Mining Company, LLC (Coyote Creek), Demery Resources Company, LLC (Demery), The Falkirk Mining Company (Falkirk), Liberty Fuels Company, LLC (Liberty), Mississippi Lignite Mining Company (MLMC) and The Sabine Mining Company (Sabine).

Receive News & Ratings for Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.