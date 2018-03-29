Contrasting NACCO Industries (NC) & Dorel Industries (DIIBF)

NACCO Industries (NYSE: NC) and Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NACCO Industries and Dorel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NACCO Industries 7.62% 9.15% 4.00% Dorel Industries 1.19% 6.46% 3.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NACCO Industries and Dorel Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NACCO Industries $104.78 million 2.15 $30.33 million $4.42 7.43 Dorel Industries $2.58 billion 0.28 $30.58 million $0.94 23.98

Dorel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than NACCO Industries. NACCO Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorel Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NACCO Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Dorel Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. NACCO Industries pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dorel Industries pays out 127.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NACCO Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NACCO Industries and Dorel Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NACCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

NACCO Industries has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorel Industries has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.0% of NACCO Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Dorel Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of NACCO Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NACCO Industries beats Dorel Industries on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc. is a holding company. The Company’s principal business includes mining. The Company operates through the NACoal segment. The Company’s subsidiary includes The North American Coal Corporation (NACoal). The Company’s NACoal segment mines coal for use in power generation and provides mining services for other natural resources companies. Coal is surface mined from NACoal’s mines in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana and the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. NACoal’s operating coal mining subsidiaries include Bisti Fuels Company, LLC (Bisti), Caddo Creek Resources Company, LLC (Caddo Creek), Camino Real Fuels, LLC (Camino Real), The Coteau Properties Company (Coteau), Coyote Creek Mining Company, LLC (Coyote Creek), Demery Resources Company, LLC (Demery), The Falkirk Mining Company (Falkirk), Liberty Fuels Company, LLC (Liberty), Mississippi Lignite Mining Company (MLMC) and The Sabine Mining Company (Sabine).

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings. The Company’s Dorel Juvenile segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution and retailing of children’s furniture and accessories. The Company’s Dorel Sports segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of recreational and leisure products and accessories. The Company’s Dorel Home Furnishings segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture and home furnishings. The Company’s brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi, Quinny, Maxi-Cosi, Tiny Love, Cosco, Infanti, Voyage, Angel, Disney and Eddie Bauer.

