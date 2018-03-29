Contrasting PulteGroup (PHM) & Rollins (ROL)

PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) and Rollins (NYSE:ROL) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PulteGroup and Rollins, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PulteGroup 1 7 5 0 2.31 Rollins 0 1 3 0 2.75

PulteGroup presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.02%. Rollins has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.50%. Given PulteGroup’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PulteGroup is more favorable than Rollins.

Dividends

PulteGroup pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rollins pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. PulteGroup pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rollins pays out 68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rollins has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. PulteGroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares PulteGroup and Rollins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PulteGroup 5.22% 15.52% 6.93% Rollins 10.70% 29.76% 18.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PulteGroup and Rollins’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PulteGroup $8.57 billion 0.98 $447.22 million $1.44 20.46 Rollins $1.67 billion 6.63 $179.12 million $0.82 62.06

PulteGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Rollins. PulteGroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rollins, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of PulteGroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Rollins shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of PulteGroup shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.3% of Rollins shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PulteGroup has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rollins has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PulteGroup beats Rollins on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land. Its Financial Services operations consist principally of mortgage banking and title operations. The Company conducts its financial services business, through Pulte Mortgage LLC (Pulte Mortgage) and other subsidiaries. Pulte Mortgage arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans. The Company’s subsidiaries are engaged in the homebuilding business. It offers a product line to meet the needs of homebuyers in its focused markets. Through its brands, which include Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the Company offers a range of home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums and duplexes.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc. is a service company, which operates in pest and termite control business segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides its services to both residential and commercial customers in North America, Australia, and Europe with international franchises in Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. The Company’s subsidiaries include Orkin LLC. (Orkin), Western Pest Services (Western), The Industrial Fumigant Company, LLC (IFC), HomeTeam Pest Defense (HomeTeam), Rollins Australia and Rollins Wildlife Services. Orkin either serves customers, directly or through franchises operations, in the United States, Canada, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa and Mexico, providing pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels and food service establishments.

