Contrasting Svenska Cellulosa SCA (SVCBY) and Clearwater Paper (CLW)

Svenska Cellulosa SCA (OTCMKTS: SVCBY) and Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Svenska Cellulosa SCA alerts:

87.6% of Clearwater Paper shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Clearwater Paper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Svenska Cellulosa SCA and Clearwater Paper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Cellulosa SCA 242.91% 3.73% 1.89% Clearwater Paper 5.63% 7.12% 2.09%

Dividends

Svenska Cellulosa SCA pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Clearwater Paper does not pay a dividend. Svenska Cellulosa SCA pays out 0.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Svenska Cellulosa SCA and Clearwater Paper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Cellulosa SCA 1 0 0 0 1.00 Clearwater Paper 0 2 1 0 2.33

Clearwater Paper has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.28%. Given Clearwater Paper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clearwater Paper is more favorable than Svenska Cellulosa SCA.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Svenska Cellulosa SCA and Clearwater Paper’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Cellulosa SCA $1.95 billion 3.48 $16.62 billion $22.95 0.46 Clearwater Paper $1.73 billion 0.37 $97.33 million $5.86 6.72

Svenska Cellulosa SCA has higher revenue and earnings than Clearwater Paper. Svenska Cellulosa SCA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearwater Paper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Svenska Cellulosa SCA has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearwater Paper has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clearwater Paper beats Svenska Cellulosa SCA on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Svenska Cellulosa SCA

Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB is a Sweden-based forest products company that develops solid-wood products, pulp, kraftliner, publication papers and renewable energy. The Company consists of five business units: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, Renewable Energy, and supporting unit Sourcing & Logistics. The Forest unit comprises management of over two million hectares forestland, which is used for timber production. The operations consist of procurement of timber from and the service to private forest owners. The Wood unit consists of sawmills, wood processing units, distribution and wholesale operations. The Pulp unit comprises pulp mill production. The Paper unit manufactures packaging paper and publication papers. The Renewable Energy comprises wind power, forest-based biofuels unit and pellet mills. The Sourcing & Logistics unit provides sea and land transport service within Europe and other overseas destinations.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins. It sells its products to retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, and discount stores, as well as mass merchants. The Pulp and Paperboard segment provides bleached paperboard, folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups, plates, blister and carded packaging, top sheet, and commercial printing items, as well as hardwood and softwood pulp. It also offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting services. The company is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.