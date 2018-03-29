Contura Energy (CNTE) & Peabody Energy (BTU) Head-To-Head Review

Contura Energy (OTCMKTS: CNTE) and Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Peabody Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Contura Energy does not pay a dividend. Peabody Energy pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Contura Energy and Peabody Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contura Energy $1.30 billion 0.54 -$78.14 million $8.80 7.39 Peabody Energy $5.58 billion 0.85 $461.60 million $10.20 3.58

Peabody Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Contura Energy. Peabody Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Contura Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Contura Energy and Peabody Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contura Energy 4.71% 219.93% 10.75% Peabody Energy 14.41% 32.83% 7.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Contura Energy and Peabody Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contura Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Peabody Energy 0 2 7 0 2.78

Contura Energy presently has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.08%. Peabody Energy has a consensus price target of $42.22, suggesting a potential upside of 15.68%. Given Contura Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Contura Energy is more favorable than Peabody Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Contura Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Peabody Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Peabody Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Peabody Energy beats Contura Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Contura Energy Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers the United States. The company operates in four segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, Powder River Basin Operations, and Trading and Logistics. It operates ground and surface coal mining complexes in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The company provides coal trading and terminal services. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. The Company’s segments include Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, Trading and Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. Its Powder River Basin Mining operations consist of its mines in Wyoming. Midwestern U.S. Mining operations reflect the Company’s Illinois and Indiana mining operations. Western U.S. Mining operations reflect the aggregation of the New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado mining operations. Australian Metallurgical Mining operations consist of mines in Queensland and New South Wales, Australia. Australian Thermal Mining operations consist of mines in New South Wales, Australia. Its Trading and Brokerage segment engages in the direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts through the trading and business offices. Its Corporate and Other includes selling and administrative expenses, and corporate hedging activities.

