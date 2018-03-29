ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm presently has a GBX 240 ($3.32) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 260 ($3.59). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTEC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 225 ($3.11) to GBX 215 ($2.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 226 ($3.12) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 249 ($3.44) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.45) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.49) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 237.36 ($3.28).

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 196.95 ($2.72) on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 181.40 ($2.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 349.10 ($4.82). The stock has a market cap of $3,820.00 and a P/E ratio of 3,282.50.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc is a medical product and technology company. The Company focuses on therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

