Cooper Companies (COO) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cooper Companies earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the medical device company an impact score of 47.0812152880456 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $3.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,109. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $260.26. The company has a market cap of $11,034.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical device company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.28. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cleveland Research lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $250.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.66, for a total value of $1,123,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,179.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Weiss sold 36,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $8,910,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,944,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,581 shares of company stock valued at $14,768,687. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc is a global medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc and CooperSurgical, Inc CooperVision offers soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of single-use, two-week and monthly contact lenses.

