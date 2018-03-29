CORION (COR) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

CORION (CURRENCY:COR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One CORION token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00005410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CORION has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $2,458.00 worth of CORION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CORION has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002697 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00738337 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015399 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014132 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00144614 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029198 BTC.

CORION Profile

CORION’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. CORION’s total supply is 9,136,859 tokens. The official website for CORION is www.corion.io. CORION’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CORION Token Trading

CORION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy CORION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CORION must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CORION using one of the exchanges listed above.

