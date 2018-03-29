Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $1.95 Million Position in RadNet Inc. (RDNT)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.41% of RadNet worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 208,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 31,904 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its position in RadNet by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 256,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 35,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 223,740 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 99,974 shares during the period. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group set a $14.00 price objective on RadNet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, FIX initiated coverage on RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. RadNet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ RDNT) opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.37, a PE ratio of -1,385,000.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. RadNet Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $14.15.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.46 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey L. Linden sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 922,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,068,993.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Stolper sold 15,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $197,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 130,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,907.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,852. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated directly or indirectly through joint ventures, 305 centers located in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

