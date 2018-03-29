Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $2.10 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,145,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,596 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,699,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Langen Mcalenn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.65 per share, with a total value of $45,922.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) opened at $73.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $68.49 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $12,001.52, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through five segments: Commercial lines insurance, Personal lines insurance, Excess and surplus lines insurance, and Life insurance and Investments. Its Commercial Lines Insurance Segment provides five commercial business lines: commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, workers’ compensation and other commercial lines.

