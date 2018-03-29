Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $2.27 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $807,263,000 after buying an additional 222,692 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,371,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,343,000 after buying an additional 72,116 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,259,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,967,000 after acquiring an additional 229,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,200,000 after acquiring an additional 92,050 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 929,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,924,000 after acquiring an additional 81,862 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.13.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF) opened at $135.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10,719.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.42 and a 52 week high of $157.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.26 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.39%.

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $85,589.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,393 shares in the company, valued at $5,449,502.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,708,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,470,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,785,794.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

