Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $2 Million Holdings in Xerox Corp (XRX)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. trimmed its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,616 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xerox by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,979,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,994,000 after acquiring an additional 951,355 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Xerox by 4,628.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 823,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 806,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xerox by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,065,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,633,000 after purchasing an additional 361,956 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,654,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,390,000 after purchasing an additional 320,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Xerox by 44.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 953,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,286,000 after purchasing an additional 294,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Standpoint Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xerox in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.50 price objective on shares of Xerox in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xerox from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.72.

Xerox Corp (NYSE XRX) opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91. Xerox Corp has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,487.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Xerox had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

In related news, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 140,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $4,550,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 1,161,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $40,056,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

