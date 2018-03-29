Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) Stake Boosted by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,286 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.17% of Delek US worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Delek US during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Delek US by 51.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Delek US from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $40.26. The stock had a trading volume of 233,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,101. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $3,373.55, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Delek US had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delek US’s payout ratio is 23.39%.

Delek US declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Anthony L. Miller sold 1,118 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $41,220.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin L. Kremke sold 3,400 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $125,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,109 shares of company stock worth $9,682,256 in the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc is a diversified downstream energy company. The Company has a broad platform consisting of refining, logistics, retail and wholesale marketing, renewables and asphalt operations. It operates through five segments: refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable and retail. Its refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

