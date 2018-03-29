Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Purchases 2,264 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 561.1% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 11,026,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358,345 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,023,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,324 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,814,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,333 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,493,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,475,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,743 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $75.00 price objective on Henry Schein and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ HSIC) opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10,073.12, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.56 and a twelve month high of $93.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

