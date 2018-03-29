Insider Selling: Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2,216.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 0.55. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $33.24 and a 52-week high of $46.19.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $131.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.12 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 140.92%. equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter valued at $230,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

