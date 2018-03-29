Corning Incorporated (GLW) Shares Sold by Cedar Hill Associates LLC

Cedar Hill Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,581 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up 1.7% of Cedar Hill Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cedar Hill Associates LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Corning by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 4,562,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,955,000 after buying an additional 3,756,170 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,491,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $367,611,000 after buying an additional 2,284,899 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 17.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,881,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $205,899,000 after buying an additional 999,912 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $19,831,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,044,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,106,000 after buying an additional 606,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $29,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Canning, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE GLW) opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23,785.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/corning-incorporated-glw-shares-sold-by-cedar-hill-associates-llc-updated.html.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.