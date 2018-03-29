CorVel (CRVL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. CorVel has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.89, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.71.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $140.73 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,301,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workers' compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review.

