Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58,043 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $63,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 126,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,542,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 87,537 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,293,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $192.73 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.76.

In related news, Director James D. Sinegal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $5,761,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 746,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,316,900.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $2,213,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,687.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,859 shares of company stock worth $20,176,650. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ COST) opened at $183.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $199.88. The firm has a market cap of $80,369.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

