Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV) Position Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cotiviti were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cotiviti by 92.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cotiviti in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cotiviti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Cotiviti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cotiviti in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3,137.72, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Cotiviti Holdings Inc has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. Cotiviti had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Cotiviti Holdings Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,085,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Beaulieu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $5,370,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

COTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cotiviti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cotiviti in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cotiviti in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of Cotiviti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cotiviti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.14.

About Cotiviti

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc is a provider of analytics-driven payment accuracy solutions. The Company focuses primarily on the healthcare sector. The Company operates through two segments: Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. Through its Healthcare segment, the Company offers prospective and retrospective claims accuracy solutions to healthcare payers in the United States.

