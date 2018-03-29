Counterparty (XCP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $187,924.00

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Counterparty coin can now be purchased for about $10.52 or 0.00147897 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Counterparty DEX. Counterparty has a market cap of $27.53 million and $187,924.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Counterparty alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,165.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $716.48 or 0.10072200 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00023126 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.26 or 0.01985850 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00020430 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00016911 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002905 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002362 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Counterparty Profile

Counterparty is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,616,920 coins. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counterparty is not a traditional crypto currency and is more of a payment network – using bitcoin as the transport layer. Counterparty is a free and open platform that puts powerful financial tools in the hands of everyone with an Internet connection. By harnessing the power of the Bitcoin network, Counterparty creates a robust and secure marketplace directly on the Bitcoin blockchain, extending Bitcoin’s functionality from a peer-to-peer payment network into a full fledged peer-to-peer financial platform. In addition to sending money without third-party intermediation you can trade, do business, and engage in advanced financial contracts without having to trust anyone else to hold your funds or do your accounting. Along with the Counterparty protocol, the platform consists of the native XCP token to perform advanced operations, and the secure, browser-based Counterwallet to provide the functionality. “

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Bittrex, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Counterparty DEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Counterparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counterparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.