Counterparty Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $200,197.00 (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $26.93 million and approximately $200,197.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for $10.29 or 0.00151526 BTC on major exchanges including Counterparty DEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Zaif. Over the last week, Counterparty has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,891.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $709.92 or 0.10453000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00022268 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.42 or 0.01979150 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00020971 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00017158 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002929 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Counterparty Coin Profile

XCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,616,919 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counterparty is not a traditional crypto currency and is more of a payment network – using bitcoin as the transport layer. Counterparty is a free and open platform that puts powerful financial tools in the hands of everyone with an Internet connection. By harnessing the power of the Bitcoin network, Counterparty creates a robust and secure marketplace directly on the Bitcoin blockchain, extending Bitcoin’s functionality from a peer-to-peer payment network into a full fledged peer-to-peer financial platform. In addition to sending money without third-party intermediation you can trade, do business, and engage in advanced financial contracts without having to trust anyone else to hold your funds or do your accounting. Along with the Counterparty protocol, the platform consists of the native XCP token to perform advanced operations, and the secure, browser-based Counterwallet to provide the functionality. “

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Counterparty DEX, Poloniex, Zaif and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

