Coupa (COUP) CFO Sells $65,704.40 in Stock

Coupa (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $65,704.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,312.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Todd R. Ford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa alerts:

On Friday, March 16th, Todd R. Ford sold 12,000 shares of Coupa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $557,520.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Todd R. Ford sold 112,500 shares of Coupa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $5,198,625.00.

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,655. Coupa has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $2,514.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Coupa (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. Coupa had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $53.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Coupa’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coupa by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 389,965 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Coupa by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Coupa by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP increased its position in shares of Coupa by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,120,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Coupa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coupa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Coupa in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Coupa in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/coupa-software-inc-coup-cfo-sells-65704-40-in-stock-updated.html.

About Coupa

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend under management; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, analytics, contract management, supplier management, inventory management, and storefront that help companies further manage their spend.

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.