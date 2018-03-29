Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,759 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,693 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Covanta worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 10.0% during the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,828,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Covanta by 44.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,124,000 after acquiring an additional 498,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Covanta by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,250,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its position in Covanta by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Covanta by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,115,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE CVA) traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,899.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Covanta Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.71 million. Covanta had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.56%.

In other Covanta news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,000 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $44,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS began coverage on Covanta in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

