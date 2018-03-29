Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Receives $17.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS started coverage on shares of Covanta in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Covanta alerts:

Shares of Covanta (NYSE CVA) traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $14.90. 609,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Covanta has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $1,971.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Covanta had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Covanta will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.56%.

In other news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Covanta in the third quarter worth $161,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Covanta by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 12,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Receives $17.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/covanta-holding-corp-cva-receives-17-29-consensus-price-target-from-brokerages-updated.html.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as other waste disposal and renewable energy production businesses. The Company operates through North America segment, which consists of waste and energy services operations located primarily in the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.