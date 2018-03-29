Cowen Analysts Give Engility (EGL) a $30.00 Price Target

Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on Engility (NYSE:EGL) in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Engility from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Engility from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo set a $25.00 price target on Engility and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Engility in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Engility from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.17.

Engility (EGL) opened at $24.15 on Monday. Engility has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.15, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Engility (NYSE:EGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Engility had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $464.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.01 million. equities analysts anticipate that Engility will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Engility by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Engility by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Engility by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Engility by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Engility during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Engility

Engility Holdings, Inc (Engility) is a provider of systems engineering services, training, program management, and operational support for the United States Government worldwide. The Company’s business is focused on providing a range of engineering, technical, analytical, advisory, training, logistics and support services.

