CPChain Hits Market Cap of $19.01 Million (CRYPTO:CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $19.01 million and $2.13 million worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0838 or 0.00001229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and IDEX. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.26 or 0.04693520 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013746 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007147 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015767 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000154 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,715,852 tokens. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team.

According to CryptoCompare, “CapriCoin, or CPC, is a crypto currency based on the X11 algorithm and is both proof of stake and proof of work. The coin has a large premine of 200,000,000 of the total supply of 208,000,000 – 25% is distributed – 50 million is reserved for staisybit and 99 million reserved for inhouse staking… and 1 million reserved for the development team. The proof of stake drops from 2% by 50% increments per year to year 24. The coin has a large premine which looks to be unethical. “

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

