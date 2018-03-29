Crave (CRAVE) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Crave has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $17,834.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crave has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. One Crave coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crave alerts:

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007364 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001775 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000760 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010700 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00016998 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Crave Profile

Crave (CRYPTO:CRAVE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 14,735,270 coins. The official website for Crave is www.craveproject.net. Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin.

Crave Coin Trading

Crave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to purchase Crave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crave must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Crave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.