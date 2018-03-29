Credit Suisse Group Boosts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $127.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $119.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $108.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371,235.00, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $81.64 and a 12-month high of $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $1,844,223.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 65,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $7,307,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,882 shares in the company, valued at $53,866,754.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

