Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a GBX 610 ($8.43) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

STAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 653 ($9.02) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS set a GBX 760 ($10.50) price target on shares of Standard Chartered and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 915 ($12.64) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.70) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($11.05) to GBX 900 ($12.43) in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 741.53 ($10.25).

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 715.10 ($9.88) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25,460.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,405.24. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 678.80 ($9.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 864.20 ($11.94).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%.

In other news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 761 ($10.51), for a total transaction of £47,296.15 ($65,344.22).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC is an international banking company. The Banks’s segments include Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Private Banking. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment allows companies and financial institutions to operate and trade globally, and its Private Banking segment supports high net worth individuals with their banking needs across borders and offers access to global investment opportunities.

