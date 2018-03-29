Credits Price Hits $0.70 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Credits has a market cap of $95.78 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Credits has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. One Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00009510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and ForkDelta.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00083522 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029614 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001250 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000903 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,513,009 tokens. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and ForkDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.