Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.23

News headlines about Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Crescent Point Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.7261735479214 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.25 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, January 15th. UBS downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. 3,807,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,935.18, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.51. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $721.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.70 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.99%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah.

