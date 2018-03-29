CrevaCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $947.00 (CREVA)

CrevaCoin (CURRENCY:CREVA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. CrevaCoin has a total market capitalization of $11,525.00 and approximately $947.00 worth of CrevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrevaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last seven days, CrevaCoin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000220 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000270 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000376 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TurboCoin (TURBO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CrevaCoin

CrevaCoin (CRYPTO:CREVA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2015. CrevaCoin’s total supply is 6,240,390,800 coins and its circulating supply is 36,390,750 coins. CrevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @crevacoin2. The official website for CrevaCoin is www.crevacoin.com.

CrevaCoin Coin Trading

CrevaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase CrevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrevaCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

