Critical Analysis: Cemtrex (CETX) versus Fuel Tech (FTEK)

Cemtrex (NASDAQ: CETX) and Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Cemtrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Fuel Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Cemtrex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Fuel Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cemtrex has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuel Tech has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cemtrex and Fuel Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemtrex $120.62 million 0.25 $4.38 million N/A N/A Fuel Tech $45.17 million 0.64 -$10.98 million ($0.47) -2.55

Cemtrex has higher revenue and earnings than Fuel Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Cemtrex and Fuel Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemtrex 3.01% 9.88% 5.46% Fuel Tech -23.04% -9.08% -6.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cemtrex and Fuel Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemtrex 0 0 0 0 N/A Fuel Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Cemtrex pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Fuel Tech does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cemtrex beats Fuel Tech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc. is a diversified technology company, which provides solutions to industrial and manufacturing needs. The Company provides manufacturing services of electronic system assemblies; provides broad-based industrial services, instruments and emission monitors for industrial processes, and provides industrial air filtration and environmental control systems. It operates through two segments: Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment and the Industrial Products & Services (IPS) segment. The Company, through its electronics manufacturing services (EMS) group, provides end to end electronic manufacturing services, which include product design and sustaining engineering services, printed circuit board assembly and production, cabling and wire harnessing, systems integration, testing services, and assembled electronic products. The Industrial Products & Services segment provides single-source services for in plant equipment erection, relocation and maintenance.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc. is a technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, commercialization and application of technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, combustion efficiency and engineering services. It operates through three segments: Air Pollution Control technology, FUEL CHEM technology and Fuel Conversion. The Air Pollution Control technology segment includes technologies to manage nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces and other stationary combustion sources. The FUEL CHEM technology segment uses chemical processes in combination with computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and chemical kinetics modeling (CKM) boiler modeling, for the control of slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity and other sulfur trioxide-related issues in furnaces and boilers through the addition of chemicals into the furnace. The Fuel Conversion segment represents the CARBONITE fuel conversion process and technology.

