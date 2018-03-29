Critical Analysis: DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI) and Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ: DZSI) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DASAN Zhone Solutions and Viavi Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DASAN Zhone Solutions $247.11 million 0.75 $1.07 million $0.08 141.77 Viavi Solutions $811.40 million 2.71 $166.90 million $0.13 75.01

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than DASAN Zhone Solutions. Viavi Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DASAN Zhone Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 65.1% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DASAN Zhone Solutions and Viavi Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DASAN Zhone Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Viavi Solutions 0 2 6 0 2.75

Viavi Solutions has a consensus price target of $11.93, suggesting a potential upside of 22.34%. Given Viavi Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than DASAN Zhone Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

DASAN Zhone Solutions has a beta of 3.71, suggesting that its stock price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DASAN Zhone Solutions and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DASAN Zhone Solutions 0.46% 1.70% 0.77% Viavi Solutions 3.94% 9.60% 3.62%

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats DASAN Zhone Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc., formerly Zhone Technologies, Inc., designs, develops and manufactures communications network equipment for telecommunications operators and enterprises across the world. The Company’s products provide enterprise solutions that enable both network service providers and enterprises to deliver high speed fiber access, while transporting voice, video and data to the end user. In addition to its product offerings in its core business, it offers FiberLAN Passive Optical local area network (LAN), which provides an alternative to switched copper-based LANs. The customers of its FiberLAN business include hospitality, government, education, manufacturing and business enterprises. Its products span two categories: SLMS Products, and Legacy, Service and Other Products. Its SLMS Products include Broadband Aggregation and Service, Customer Premise Equipment (CPE), Zhone Management System and FiberLAN Passive Optical LAN.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. (Viavi) is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises and their ecosystems. The Company also offers thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government and healthcare and other markets. The Company’s segments include Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP). The NE segment provides testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The SE segment offers solutions, which are embedded systems that yield network, service and application performance data. The OSP segment provides optical security solutions. The OSP segment’s security offerings for the currency market include Optically Variable Pigment (OVP), Optically Variable Magnetic Pigment (OVMP) and banknote thread substrates.

