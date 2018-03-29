Critical Analysis: Pacific Basin Ship (PCFBY) & Schneider National (SNDR)

Pacific Basin Ship (OTCMKTS: PCFBY) and Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Basin Ship and Schneider National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Basin Ship $1.09 billion 0.99 -$86.54 million N/A N/A Schneider National $4.38 billion 1.05 $389.90 million $2.22 11.74

Schneider National has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Basin Ship.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of Schneider National shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Schneider National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Basin Ship and Schneider National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Basin Ship N/A N/A N/A Schneider National 8.89% 10.24% 5.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pacific Basin Ship and Schneider National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Basin Ship 0 0 0 0 N/A Schneider National 1 3 7 0 2.55

Schneider National has a consensus target price of $29.38, indicating a potential upside of 12.72%. Given Schneider National’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Schneider National is more favorable than Pacific Basin Ship.

Dividends

Schneider National pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Pacific Basin Ship does not pay a dividend. Schneider National pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Schneider National beats Pacific Basin Ship on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Basin Ship Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 28, 2017, the company had a fleet of 226 ships, including 136 Handysize vessels, 88 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post Panamax vessels. It also offers ship and ocean shipping services, shipping consulting and ship agency, crewing, secretarial, and ship management services. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc. is a provider of transportation, logistics and related services. The Company’s transportation solutions include one-way, intermodal, dedicated, bulk, transport management, trans loading services, international services and Schneider payment services. Its supply chain management and consulting services include logistics solution design, global supply chain services, enterprise and market entry assistance, and sourcing and compliance. Schneider Logistics is the subsidiary of the Company, which provides supply chain management technology, managed services, engineering services and freight payment. The Company operates approximately 10,000 tractors, around 28,800 trailers and around 14,300 containers. It has operations in around 36 locations in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

