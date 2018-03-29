Critical Analysis: SandRidge Energy (SD) and The Competition

SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “OIL-INTEGRATED” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SandRidge Energy to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SandRidge Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00 SandRidge Energy Competitors 587 1970 2246 130 2.39

SandRidge Energy presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.94%. As a group, “OIL-INTEGRATED” companies have a potential upside of 0.03%. Given SandRidge Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SandRidge Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy 13.17% 6.18% 4.68% SandRidge Energy Competitors 1.16% 8.22% 3.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of shares of all “OIL-INTEGRATED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of shares of all “OIL-INTEGRATED” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $357.30 million $47.06 million 7.83 SandRidge Energy Competitors $74.33 billion $2.90 billion -35.03

SandRidge Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy. SandRidge Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SandRidge Energy peers beat SandRidge Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. It operates through two segments: exploration and production, which is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties and includes its proportionate share of the activities of the SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and SandRidge Permian Trust (the Royalty Trusts), and midstream services, which coordinates the delivery of electricity to its exploration and production operations in the Mid-Continent. It focuses on exploration and production activities in the Mid-Continent and Rockies regions of the United States. It owns and operates additional interests in west Texas. It also operates businesses and infrastructure systems, including a saltwater gathering and disposal system, and an electrical transmission system.

